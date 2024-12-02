Opinion

A better seaview

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0

IN my childhood, whenever we came to Karachi, a visit to the Hawkesbay and the Seaview was a must. A picnic at the picturesque sites, featuring massive waves, was a thrill unmatched by anything else. Alas, the route to Hawkesbay has since been lost to broken roads and rising insecurity.

Recently, I went to the Seaview with my children and could not resist deploring what the authorities have done to this beautiful spot. The area falls under the jurisdiction of the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) and I wonder if the high-ups of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) ever visit the place.

It was all dirty, with garbage littered all over the place, beggars pleading, hawkers shouting, and vagabonds roaming all across the stretch. There were hardly any dustbins, and the public toilet was stinking.

Unfortunately, no decent family can visit the place anymore. It was a shameful sight. There was a walled park at the beginning of the road, recently constructed, but was locked; perhaps, reserved for the VIPs.

The area has a huge potential and should be developed into a decent picnic spot. DHA Karachi and CBC should form a committee, including the area residents and members of civil society. A reasonable entry fee should be charged, and from that income, the area can be maintained easily. The citizens of Karachi as well as tourists from other parts of the country deserve much better. There is a need to pay immediate attention to the matter.

LT-COL (RETD) ASAD ALI WAHIDI

KARACHI

Previous article
Jennifer Garner Steps Out with Daughter Violet After Thanksgiving with Ben Affleck
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected].

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

World

Donald Trump announces loyalist Kash Patel as choice to lead FBI

WASHINGTON: United States President-elect Donald Trump aims to make loyalist Kash Patel the next director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), he said...

French govt faces collapse after opposition says will vote no-confidence

KP govt maintains opposition to constitutional bench formation

Yi, Baerbock chair 7th round of China-Germany Strategic Dialogue on Diplomacy, Security

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.