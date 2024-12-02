A better seaview

IN my childhood, whenever we came to Karachi, a visit to the Hawkesbay and the Seaview was a must. A picnic at the picturesque sites, featuring massive waves, was a thrill unmatched by anything else. Alas, the route to Hawkesbay has since been lost to broken roads and rising insecurity.

Recently, I went to the Seaview with my children and could not resist deploring what the authorities have done to this beautiful spot. The area falls under the jurisdiction of the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) and I wonder if the high-ups of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) ever visit the place.

It was all dirty, with garbage littered all over the place, beggars pleading, hawkers shouting, and vagabonds roaming all across the stretch. There were hardly any dustbins, and the public toilet was stinking.

Unfortunately, no decent family can visit the place anymore. It was a shameful sight. There was a walled park at the beginning of the road, recently constructed, but was locked; perhaps, reserved for the VIPs.

The area has a huge potential and should be developed into a decent picnic spot. DHA Karachi and CBC should form a committee, including the area residents and members of civil society. A reasonable entry fee should be charged, and from that income, the area can be maintained easily. The citizens of Karachi as well as tourists from other parts of the country deserve much better. There is a need to pay immediate attention to the matter.

LT-COL (RETD) ASAD ALI WAHIDI

KARACHI