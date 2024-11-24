Balochistan rallies support for anti-terrorism efforts in Duki district

QUETTA: A massive rally under the banner of “Duki Bachao Tehreek” was organized in Balochistan’s Duki district on Sunday, drawing significant participation from local residents.

The rally, featuring banners, placards, and national flags, echoed with chants of “Pakistan Zindabad” as participants expressed their patriotism and solidarity with national security forces.

The gathering demonstrated robust support for the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) in their ongoing efforts to combat terrorism. During the event, organizers and speakers highlighted the local community’s unwavering support for the armed forces, police, and Levies.

One of the key messages from the speakers was the deep-rooted patriotism of the Duki residents. “The people of Duki are patriotic and cannot be misled against the country,” asserted one of the speakers, underscoring the community’s loyalty and commitment to Pakistan’s stability and security.

Meanwhile, in the neighboring Harnai district, the All Parties Harnai (APH) called on authorities to urgently address the deteriorating law and order situation. This appeal came during a meeting held at the district Secretariat of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), chaired by District Ameer Molvi Abdul Hanan.

The meeting saw participation from leaders across various political spectrums including the Pushtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Awami National Party, National Democratic Movement, Jamaat-e-Islami, and Balochistan National Party-Mengal, as well as representatives from coal mines unions, Subzi Mandi Union, Trucks Union, tribal elders, and religious figures.

The APH meeting discussed several critical issues impacting the district, such as the recent killing of young police officer Khalil Mulazai, the burning of coal-loaded trucks, proposed military operations, extortion, and challenges faced by mine owners and workers.

The inefficiencies of government departments in dealing with these issues were also highlighted, with leaders warning of a potential protest movement if immediate action is not taken.

Adding to the region’s unrest, a complete ‘wheeljam strike’ is set to be observed across Balochistan on Monday in response to the abduction of ten-year-old Muhammad Musawir Kakar.

The school-going child was kidnapped on November 15 by unidentified armed men who intercepted his school van in the Patel Bagh area of Quetta and took him at gunpoint. In reaction to this alarming incident, the boy’s relatives and other concerned citizens have begun a sit-in protest at Serena Chowk in Quetta, demanding his safe release.

The participants of the sit-in committee issued a statement confirming the strike on November 25, urging transporters not to operate their vehicles and citizens to avoid traveling as a form of protest against the abduction.

The sit-in aims to draw attention to the abduction and pressure authorities to take swift action to ensure the child’s safe return, highlighting the ongoing challenges of security and governance in the region.

These events in Balochistan underline the complex security and social issues facing the region, prompting calls for concerted action from both local leaders and national authorities to restore order and protect its citizens.