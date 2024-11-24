Could Meghan Markle Consider Leaving the US Amid Trump’s Election Victory?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s departure from royal duties in January 2020 marked a new chapter in their lives, leading them to settle in the United States. However, life in the US has not been without challenges for the couple, especially following the release of Prince Harry’s memoir *Spare*, which stirred controversy with personal confessions, including about his past drug use.

Recent reports suggest that Meghan Markle might be contemplating leaving the US, following the election of Donald Trump. The former president’s victory in the November 5 election, where he triumphed over Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, has reportedly upset Meghan. A royal expert claimed that Meghan’s close friend, TV host Ellen DeGeneres, is considering relocating to the Cotswolds, and it’s speculated that Meghan may follow suit, given her “strong dislike” of Trump.

Meghan has publicly criticized Trump in the past, calling him a misogynist and expressing discontent over his treatment of the late Queen Elizabeth II. As a result, Meghan’s emotional response to Trump’s return to the White House may influence her decision to move, according to Charlotte Griffiths, Editor at Large for *Daily Mail*.

Currently residing in California with their children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to have a close connection with Ellen. However, with the political climate in the US shifting, it remains to be seen whether Meghan will seriously consider leaving the country.