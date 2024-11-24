PTI leaders uninterested in Imran Khan’s release, claims Musadik Malik

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik accused leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of not wanting the release of their founder, Imran Khan, during a news conference on Sunday.

Dr. Malik emphasized that the government’s priority remains to address public issues, highlighting that its measures have significantly reduced inflation and propelled the stock market to unprecedented levels.

He also condemned extremism, noting the dire situation in Parachinar where grieving families have been left without support, criticizing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for his absence in these critical times.

Further, he critiqued Gandapur’s aggressive stance towards Punjab and Islamabad, questioning the effectiveness of PTI’s leadership as protests fail to materialize in major cities like Lahore, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala. “What happened to his Do or Die rally today? There are voices everywhere saying ‘Arrest me, take me in.’ Where are all the senior PTI leaders?” Dr. Malik asked, suggesting a disconnect within PTI ranks.

Dr. Malik concluded by challenging the opposition’s commitment to the nation’s progress, questioning the whereabouts of the millions of supporters PTI claimed would mobilize at its call.