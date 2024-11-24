HBWWF’s moot reveals 85% of women workers facing harassment in Pakistan

KARACHI: The Home-Based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF) at a seminar on Sunday revealed that 85% of women workers in Pakistan experience harassment in the workplace.

Hosted at the Karachi Press Club and chaired by Asad Iqbal Butt, Chairperson of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), the event titled “Women’s resistance knows no borders” drew attention to the systemic issues facing women across various sectors.

Prominent activists and speakers, including Mehnaz Rahman, Sammi Baloch from the Baloch Yakjehti Council, and Nasir Mansoor, General Secretary of the National Trade Union Federation Pakistan, discussed the widespread nature of harassment. They highlighted additional disturbing statistics: 90% of domestic workers have faced harassment, 40% of women have experienced digital harassment, and significant percentages have endured physical and sexual violence.

The seminar also commemorated the Mirabal sisters, globally recognized on November 25 as symbols of resistance against dictatorship, underscoring the parallels between their fight and the ongoing struggles against state oppression and authoritarian governance in Pakistan. Zehra Khan of the HBWWF emphasized that the challenges the Mirabal sisters faced are akin to those experienced by Pakistani women today, including severe restrictions on democratic freedoms and persistent misogynistic social attitudes.

Nasir Mansoor pointed out that despite the enactment of a workplace harassment law in 2010, societal norms and judicial delays have rendered it ineffective, leaving Pakistan as the sixth most dangerous country for women. He stressed the need for more stringent enforcement of laws and broader societal changes to address these deep-rooted issues.

The seminar called for urgent systemic changes to ensure safety and equality for women in Pakistan, highlighting the vital role women play in advocating for democracy and equality. Participants like Sorath Lohar and Sammi Baloch shared personal narratives of resistance, emphasizing the resilience of women fighting for their rights and resources in oppressive environments.

Saeed Sarbazi, President of the Karachi Press Club, concluded the seminar by reinforcing the commitment to protect civil rights and stand with all oppressed people, underscoring the importance of collective efforts in overcoming discriminatory practices and policies.