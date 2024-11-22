IHC ‘deals blow’ to PTI’s protest call, rules against any protest over weekend in capital

Court order says it would be ‘appropriate’ govt form a committee headed by Naqvi to engage with PTI leadership

Belarus President arriving on Nov 24 and their protection is of utmost importance: Court

Directed state respondents to submit a report before the next hearing on Nov 27

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Thursday ruled that no protest or rally in violation of the recent law regulating public gatherings in the capital would be allowed over the weekend amid the Belarusian president’s visit, dealing a blow to the PTI’s call for a “do or die protest” in the capital on November 24 (Sunday).

Incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan has issued a “final call” for the Sunday protest last week, denouncing what he described as the stolen mandate, the unjust arrests of people, and the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, which he said has strengthened a “dictatorial regime”.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq presided over the hearing of a petition filed by Islamabad traders association, requesting that the PTI’s protest call be declared illegal and the respondents — federal government, Islamabad chief commissioner, Islamabad district magistrate and the Islamabad police — be directed to restrain the party from holding the protest.

The court order said that the recently enacted Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act, 2024, outlines that if anyone wished to hold an assembly in Islamabad, they must submit an application in writing to the district magistrate not later than seven days before the intended event.

“The referred application is to be processed and an appropriate order is to be given regarding permission for the assembly, the order added.

However, it said that the court was informed that no such application was made till now.

“This court was also informed that the president of Belarus with his delegation of more than 60 persons is arriving on Nov 24 and their protection and freedom of movement is of utmost importance and directly involves relationship with another country, hence the larger public interest is involved.”

The order said that the court was also informed that though there was some communication with the PTI leadership, “no formal engagement as such has been made”.

It added that the PTI had the right to freedom of movement and assembly subject to the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act, 2024 and thus it would be “appropriate” that the federal government constitute a committee preferably headed by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to engage with the PTI leadership and inform it about the “sensitivity over the weekend due to movement of the president of a foreign country”.

The court ordered that the committee should also include the Islamabad chief commissioner and any other person whom the interior minister deems appropriate.

“This court is sanguine that as and when such formal engagement is made, some development would take place. In case, no breakthrough is made, then to ensure law and order situation is the responsibility of respondents No.1 to 4 without minimum disruption to the life of ordinary citizens and no violation of the Act, 2024 is committed.

“As the law on the subject is clear as daylight, respondent No.1 to 4 shall do the needful for ensurance of maintenance and law and order in ICT, Islamabad. In this regard, no protest or rally or for that matter sit-in shall be allowed by respondents No.1 to 4 in violation of Act of 2024,” the order ruled.

It concluded that it was expected that the PTI leadership would take into account the factors put forward by Naqvi during the hearing and engage in meaningful communication with the committee.

The court directed the state respondents to submit a report before the next hearing on Nov 27.

Talking to the media outside the court, Naqvi said that there would be no negotiations with the PTI as long as it continued “hurling threats”.

“Negotiations do not happen through threats,” he said. “Personally, I am in favour of talks with any party. However, threatening us and then asking us to come to the table is unacceptable.”

When asked if there was a deadline for negotiations, the minister replied: “There need to be negotiations for there to be a deadline. Since there are no negotiations, there is no deadline.”

Troublemaker to be dealt with sternly: Tarar

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said in a statement issued by state broadcaster PTV on its X account that those who took the law into their own hands would be dealt with strictly.

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary had prohibited government employees from participating in political rallies and the IHC had clearly said that the safety of people’s lives and property should be ensured.

“Whenever a high-level delegation or head of state from abroad comes to Pakistan, PTI calls for protests. PTI has a history of never protesting peacefully. PTI is following an anti-national agenda.

“When the country’s economy is moving in the right direction, what is the purpose of protesting at a time like this?” Tarar questioned.

Meanwhile, Tarar said that statements about Imran putting off the Nov 24 protest if he was released were an admission of his “frustration and panic”.

He said it was proven that the Nov 24 “call for chaos” was aimed at securing a deal.

Tarar remarked that the person who once vowed never to engage in a deal was now incessantly clamouring for one and was set on waging war against the federation.

“The only deal you’ll get is with the law, which you have violated.”

Bushra Bibi releases video carrying Imran’s message

Meanwhile, former first lady and Imran’s spouse Bushra Bibi released a video address today relaying a message from her husband.

“I have come before you today to give a message from Khan. Khan has appealed to the entire nation to become part of the protest on Nov 24,” she said, adding that it was not just a rally for Imran’s sake but for that of the country and real freedom.

“Imran has appealed to judges and lawyers that ‘I am in jail for the rule of law so it is your obligation to become part of this protest and lead every lawyer movement from every area of Pakistan in your lawyer uniform and reach Islamabad on Nov 24.’”

She said that there was a lot of speculation about changing the Nov 24 date or negotiations with Imran but ruled them all out.

“There is nothing like this. The date can only be changed on one condition that Imran comes out and himself tells the nation about the next plan of action. Apart from that, the date of Nov 24 cannot be changed at any cost. So if you receive any wrong message then you don’t have to believe it because Khan has sent a special message that Nov 24 date will never be cancelled until Khan himself doesn’t come and address the nation.”