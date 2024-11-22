Uzbekistan: Legislative chamber considers candidacy of Prime Minister

TASHKENT: These days important political processes are taking place in Uzbekistan. A new parliament has been formed following the results of the recent elections.

On November 20, a meeting of the Legislative Chamber of Oliy Majlis (Parliament) was held to consider the candidacy of Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The session was chaired by Speaker of the Legislative Chamber Nuriddin Ismoilov.

In accordance with Article 94 of the updated Constitution, consideration and approval of the candidacy of Prime Minister is the exclusive authority of the Legislative Chamber of Oliy Majlis. According to Article 118, the candidacy of the Prime Minister is submitted by the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

In this regard, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev addressed the meeting.

– In today’s challenging conditions, the responsibility for fulfillment of strategic and current tasks facing our country, especially at the level of all links of the executive branch, the government and its head, has never been greater. Today our people are expecting concrete results from the new government, – Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

Firstly, the Head of State dwelt on the implementation of programs over the past five years. During this period, the country’s economy has doubled and exceeded the historic milestone of $100 billion. Per capita income is expected to reach 3 thousand dollars.

Exports have almost doubled, exceeding $25 billion for the first time, and foreign exchange reserves have exceeded $40 billion. The volume of absorbed foreign investments increased 6 times, which allowed creating 1.5 million high-paid jobs.

Over the past three years, 10 large solar and wind power plants with a total capacity of 2.7 million kilowatt-hours have been put into operation. The share of alternative energy has tripled since last year.