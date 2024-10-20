Entertainment

Prince Harry knows Royals would gladly have him as ‘enemy’

By Agencies

Prince Harry once admitted the Royal Family had purposely distanced themselves from him.

The Duke of Sussex, who was printing his book titled ‘Spare’ in 2023, sat with Tom Bradby for ITV and expressed his desire to have his father, King Charles, back.

Harry said to His Majesty: “I would like to get my father back.”

However, he added: “It never needed to be this way. The leaking…the planting, I want a family, not an institution.

“They feel as though it’s better to keep us somehow as the villains.

“They’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile.”

He added: “I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back

