Sean Diddy Combs Dreams Come True After Major Breakthrough

Sean Diddy Combs’ dreams finally came true as the notorious singer has been granted daily access to a laptop in jail.

The 55-year-old, who was arrested on the charges of sex-trafficking and racketeering in September, previously requested the judge to grant him access in jail.

His lawyers complained to a federal judge about the music mogul struggling to gain access to a computer so he could communicate with his legal team.

Judge Arun Sibramanian signed a decree, which ordered the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn to provide the defendant with access effective immediately.

The decree signed by the judge stated, “The MDC is ordered to give Defendant access to the Discovery Laptop seven days per week from 8:00 AM to 3:30 PM.

“This can be in his unit’s visiting room or in his unit’s VTC room.

The order further added, “It is the Court’s understanding that the laptop has been pre-loaded with discovery materials, but does not allow any functionality beyond reviewing those materials.”

This comes on the heels of the lawyers’ request to treat Combs in the same way as his other inmates.

They argued that there were absolutely no justifications for the restrictions imposed on the rapper.