Zayn Malik Makes Emotional Move Ahead Of STTS US Tour

Zayn Malik paid a heartwarming tribute to his fans as he wrapped up the UK leg of his Stairway To The Sky tour.

On Thursday, December 12, the former One Direction star shared a special video edit on his Instagram Stories as a thank-you gesture for his fans.

The clip opened with Zayn, 31, addressing the audience from the stage during a live performance, saying, “I can see all of your faces, I can feel all of your love…it’s so special.”

The video, set to his hit track What I Am, featured emotional moments from his UK shows, including behind-the-scenes glimpses of Zayn’s performances, fans cheering and many more.

The same video was also posted by the InZayn Headquarters account with the caption, “Zquad, thank you for making the UK tour so Zpecial. #ZaynSTTSTour to be continued… US.”

Fans flooded the comment section with love and appreciation.

“Thank you for that amazing show in Edinburgh,” wrote one fan, referring to his final UK performance on December 9.

“Zayn!! I’m so proud of u! Thank you for touring and give us a chance to listen to ur voice live,” added another.

“Loved every second of it, missing tour so much already,” a third fan shared.

With a string of sold-out shows in the UK, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker is now gearing up for the US leg of Stairway to the Sky tour.

Zayn is set to kick off the next phase of his debut solo tour on January 21, 2025.

The second leg of the tour, initially scheduled to end on February 3, has been extended to February 4 with additional shows added to fulfil his fans’ overwhelming demand.