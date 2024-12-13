Taylor Swift Gives ‘Shocking’ Response to Fan’s Crush on Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift responded hilariously to a fan’s confession on her 35th birthday.

The Anti-hero hitmaker, who turned 35 on December 13, had a heartwarming encounter with a young patient at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas.

In a viral video, Swift could be seen spending time with the young fan as she confessed her likeness for Travis Kelce.

The little girl told the singer, “I like Travis now.”

The Love Story star was caught off-guard when a little girl made a surprising comment while getting her Eras Tour book signed, with the NFL player by her side.

Taylor said in response to her claim, “Yes, Me too.”

The songstress didn’t hold back from posing with children, who were treated at the hospital before clicking photos with the staff.

The birthday girl looked ethereal on the occasion, sporting a Miu Miu set, following her last show in Vancouver on December 8.

Meanwhile, the mom of the patient Baylee, Melissa Nuzum took to her Facebook to express gratitude for the Bad Blood singer.

She wrote in the caption, “We had the coolest and most unexpected surprise ever… Taylor Swift came to visit inpatient children today and Baylee was chosen since she requests Taylor songs during her uncomfortable procedures.”

Heaping on praises for the 35-year-old, she further went on to add, “Ya’ll she is amazing. On top of her sheer beauty, she was a kind and personable and down to earth.

“She gave Baylee a signed copy of her Eras Tour book and accepted a gift from Baylee, a diamond art picture as well.”

“Thank you Taylor and those involved at Children’s Mercy that helped make this happen.”

For the unversed, this marks Taylor’s first public outing since wrapping her Eras Tour earlier this week.