The greater Israel idea and its regional implications

By: Pakeeza Rafique

The notion of “Greater Israel,” also known as the “Zionist Plan for the Middle East,” was floated by the founder of Zionism, Theodor Herzl. The idea envisions the extension of the Jewish state “from the Brook of Egypt to the Euphrates.” Historically, Greater Israel includes historic Palestine, South Lebanon, Syria’s Golan Heights, the Hauran Plain, Derra, the Hejaz Railway, and the Gulf of Aqaba. However, some Zionists envision Greater Israel stretching from the Nile River in the West to the Euphrates River in the East. In short, this expanded territory would encompass Palestine, Lebanon, Western Syria, and Southern Turkey.

The idea of Greater Israel is a major threat to regional peace and stability because it envisions the annexation of many of Israel’s neighbouring territories. Although the idea holds great significance for Zionists, now it has also been a topic of discussion across the globe because of recent military actions carried out by the Israeli government in Lebanon and Gaza. This ideologically based conflict has a very high potential to upscale from regional to international-level conflict as it is expected to involve Iran-backed militias and Israel, supported by the USA.

If Israel executes its ideology by annexing the neighbouring territories, then it would lead to the displacement of millions of people in Palestine, Lebanon, Jordan, and Syria. At the same time, it would enhance the chances of strategic vulnerabilities, international backlash, retaliatory measures by proxy forces, and Islamic militancy manifold, as the idea directly opposes the right to sovereignty of these states. The extension of Israel’s borders would allow the Israeli government to control vital water resources such as the Jordan River and Lake Tiberias. But if one sees the other side of this picture, it would further heighten the ongoing tensions in the region over water disputes, making peace efforts more difficult.

During the execution of the Greater Israel plan, Israel would confront the Iran-backed militant groups, which could even lead to direct confrontation between Israel and Iran. Not only this, it can possibly involve many other regional powers, making the situation further complicated. In short, it would further destabilize the Middle East, which is already a victim of extremism, sectarianism, proxy wars, and mutual state conflicts.

Moreover, Israel’s relations with Arab countries will deteriorate if Israel carries out the Greater Israel plan. The regional power balance in the Middle East would also witness a shift as new alliances and rivalries will emerge. The role of great powers would be very crucial in this scenario, as the USA will be under great pressure to balance its support for Israel with the necessity of maintaining peace and stability in the Middle East.

The major concern that arises here is how the international community will respond to the implementation of Greater Israel and what measures will be taken to mitigate its consequences. International bodies must take proactive measures that can help mitigate the risks associated with the notion of Greater Israel to promote a more peaceful and stable Middle East.

Besides this, the growing influence of China and Russia in the region would further complicate the peace process, as both nations have shown interest in counterbalancing the US influence in the Middle East. Along with that, the role of the United Nations and other international bodies will also be important because of the complex system of alliances and concerned parties involved. Recently, the construction of illegal settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, the annexation of Palestinian lands, and military actions in Gaza and Lebanon are clear indicators that Israel is working towards creating a larger Jewish state. These actions are a significant threat to regional and international peace and security.

The concept of Greater Israel is a major concern for both regional and global security. The practical implementation of this idea would destabilize the neighboring territories of Israel, thus provoking many militant groups that will complicate the mediation efforts of the international community. The ideology would lead to grave regional as well as global consequences as it will involve major regional and global actors.

The major concern that arises here is how the international community will respond to the implementation of Greater Israel and what measures will be taken to mitigate its consequences. International bodies must take proactive measures that can help mitigate the risks associated with the notion of Greater Israel to promote a more peaceful and stable Middle East.

The writer is a freelance columnist.