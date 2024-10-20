Jennifer Lopez faces brutal snub by Ben Affleck and his ex-wife

Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner were spotted together at a recent event in Los Angeles, accompanied by their 15-year-old daughter Seraphina.

The former couple, both 52, attended the nighttime gathering in Brentwood, looking relaxed and casual.

Affleck wore jeans, a distressed red graphic tee, and a maroon sherpa-lined jacket, while Garner paired a black coat with raw-hem blue jeans and black shoes. Seraphina opted for an all-black ensemble.

Jennifer Lopez, Affleck’s estranged wife, also attended the event with her 16-year-old daughter Emme and friends. Lopez, 55, looked stylish in a belted jumpsuit and neutral-colored pumps.

The outing comes after Lopez filed for divorce on August 20, citing irreconcilable differences. In a recent interview with Interview magazine, Lopez opened up about their split.

“I felt my whole f**king world exploded,” Lopez shared. “You have to be complete, if you want something that’s more complete… I thought I learned that, but I didn’t. And then, this summer, I had to be like, ‘I need to go off and be on my own. I want to prove to myself that I can do that.'”

The singer-actor expressed gratitude for the experience, saying, “Thank you, god. I’m sorry it took me so long. I’m sorry that you had to do this to me so many times. I get it.”

Meanwhile, sources reveal that Affleck has moved on, focusing on work and his children.

People magazine reports that Affleck “never looked back” after the split and has been spending quality time with Garner, who reportedly encouraged him to work on his marriage with Lopez.

With the divorce underway, Garner and her partner John Miller are looking forward to rekindling their relationship.