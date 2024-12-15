Entertainment

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle starting to unleash a stench bomb

By Agencies

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just found themselves being dubbed ‘poison’ by experts who feel their image is now too far gone to ever come back from.

Marketing expert Tony Case shared this verdict against the Duke and Duchess in his interview with The Daily Beast.

That conversation had him admitting that even “The critics have universally slammed the show.”

Even going as far as to consider Harry and Meghan “box office poison.”

“Of course everyone is running away from it, in every direction, so to as to not pick up the stench of this colossal bomb,” he explained.

But “From a brand perspective, I’m not really sure anything can be done at this point to reverse consumers’ obvious apathy toward the Sussexes.”

Because “They set out to conquer America, but nobody here, it turned out, found them or what they’re peddling to be particularly compelling,” he also added near the end.

