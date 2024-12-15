NATIONAL

Naval Chief meets highest civil, military leadership of Bahrain

By Staff Report
  • King of Bahrain appreciates Pakistan Navy’s role, commitment to regional maritime security and stability

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Naveed Ashraf called on the highest civil and military leadership during an official visit to Bahrain.

The Naval Chief held meetings with the King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, said a press release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy) on Sunday.

During these meetings, discussions focused on strengthening defence cooperation and reinforcing the historic ties between Bahrain and Pakistan. The King appreciated the Pakistan Navy’s role and commitment to regional maritime security and stability.

Later, the Chief of the Naval Staff met the Commander-in-Chief of Bahrain Defence Force (BDF), Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, the Commander of the Bahrain National Guard, General Shaikh Mohammed bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, and the Commander of the Royal Bahrain Naval Force (RBNF), Rear Admiral Ahmed Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Binali.

During these engagements, professional matters of mutual interest, including regional maritime security and bilateral defence collaboration, were discussed. The Naval Chief emphasized the importance of enhancing interactions between the armed forces of both countries through joint exercises, mutual visits, and training exchange programs.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf also visited RBNF Ship MANAMA and the Royal Command and Staff College.

In his address at the Royal Command and Staff College, the Naval Chief elaborated on the current and emerging environment in the Indian Ocean Region and highlighted the need for a region-centric maritime security construct.

The Naval Chief’s visit is expected to further strengthen and expand defence ties between the two brotherly nations, it further said.

