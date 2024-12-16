NATIONAL

Tarar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve for peace, territorial integrity of Lebanon

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has stated that Pakistan and Lebanon enjoy brotherly and cordial relationship and Pakistan wants to further strengthen these ties.

He expressed these views while talking to his Lebanese counterpart Ziad Makary in Istanbul.

During the meeting, the Information Minister reiterated Pakistan’s resolve for peace and territorial integrity of Lebanon.

He thanked the leadership of Lebanon for facilitating the immediate evacuation of Pakistani citizens, trapped in Syria, via Beirut.

The Minister said that Prime Minister of Lebanon took immediate action on the call of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and provided immediate facilities to the Pakistanis stranded in Syria, which is a testament of strong relations between the two countries.

Highlighting the brotherly and cordial relationship between both the countries, Attaullah Tarar said entire Pakistani nation stands alongside the people of Lebanon in these testing times.

In his remarks, the Lebanese Information Minister thanked Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and the government and people of Pakistan for dispatching humanitarian aid to the war-affected people of Lebanon.

He said Pakistan has always supported Lebanon in every difficult time.

The Lebanese Information Minister also expressed the commitment to further cementing bilateral ties with Pakistan.

Previous article
PPP not to join federal cabinet even in future, says Gilani
Next article
Several hundred feared dead after Cyclone Chido hits France’s Mayotte
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

PPP not to join federal cabinet even in future, says Gilani

Senate chairman says 18th Amendment empowered provinces to take ownership of their health-related affairs ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani...

Repolling in PB-45 Balochistan delayed again, new date set for January 5

Will act on civil disobedience once clarity emerges: KP CM

One Pakistani dead, 47 rescued in Greece boat tragedy

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.