Several hundred feared dead after Cyclone Chido hits France’s Mayotte

MAYOTTE, FRANCE: Cyclone Chido, the most severe storm to hit the French archipelago of Mayotte in 90 years, has left devastation in its wake, with authorities fearing the death toll could reach “several hundred” or even higher.

According to media reports, Prefect François-Xavier Bieuville suggested the death toll might be in the thousands, though a specific number could not yet be confirmed.

At least 11 deaths have been confirmed, but officials have warned it is difficult to ascertain the full scale of the destruction, particularly due to the island’s burial customs, which see the dead buried within 24 hours.

The storm, which battered Mayotte on Saturday, brought winds exceeding 200km/h (124mph), destroying homes, government buildings, and a hospital.

“Everyone understands that this was a cyclone that was unexpectedly violent,” said French Prime Minister François Bayrou after an inter-ministerial meeting.

Chido’s impact on the French territory in the Indian Ocean is being compounded by concerns over access to essential services such as food, water, and sanitation. With Mayotte’s infrastructure severely damaged, authorities are struggling to reach all affected areas.

The cyclone, which is expected to make landfall in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado or Nampula provinces on Sunday, left significant destruction in its path. The storm also hit the nearby Comoro Islands, causing flooding and damaging homes.

Authorities have expressed alarm over the humanitarian situation as acting Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau called the cyclone’s destruction “dramatic,” while confirming that it would take several days to fully assess the damage. He is scheduled to travel to Mayotte on Monday.

Transport Minister François Durovray confirmed that Pamandzi airport on the island suffered major damage.

The cyclone is part of a wider pattern of increasing storm intensity, with experts attributing its power to the exceptionally warm waters of the Indian Ocean.

Chido is the latest storm to demonstrate the links between climate change and more frequent, more severe weather events.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has warned that up to 1.7 million people are at risk, with the cyclone’s remnants expected to bring heavy rains to Malawi, Zimbabwe, and Zambia.

The aftermath of Cyclone Chido highlights the vulnerability of Mayotte, which, located nearly 8,000km from Paris, has been grappling with socio-economic challenges and unrest, including tensions over water shortages and citizenship rights.