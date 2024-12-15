Entertainment

Ed Sheeran stays cheerful amid ongoing family feud

By Agencies

Hollywood singer Ed Sheeran was snapped in high spirits following his ongoing family feud involving his cousin.

The 33-year-old marked his appearance cheering at the Premier League showdown against Wolves at Molineux, where his team secured a 2-1 victory, on Saturday.

Despite the ongoing tension, the artist appeared to be unfazed by the drama, as he was spotted happily posing for photos with fans in the stands.

The Shape Of You vocalist donned a long black padded coat having the Ipswich Town logo embossed, as he braved the cold weather.

Ed Sheeran stays cheerful amid ongoing family feud

He was spotted enjoying while engaging in a conversation with the Premier League club’s CEO, Mark Ashton.

The match took the Ipswich clinch a crucial win, with Jack Taylor scoring a last-gasp header to seal three points in a relegation battle, increasing the pressure on Wolves manager, Gary O’Neil.

This comes after Ed Sheeran’s cousin Jethro Sheeran accused him of pursuing a personal vendetta against him by endorsing legal threats from his record label to take him to court.

Previous article
Cell set up at Pakistani Embassy to tackle Greece boat capsizing situation
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Punjab announces school closures on December 16 amid ‘security situation’

ISLAMABAD: In a move prompted by security concerns surrounding the anniversary of the Army Public School (APS) tragedy in Peshawar, the Deputy Commissioners of...

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain passes away at 73

Meghan Markle turning into an obstacle for Prince Harry?

Prince William, Kate Middleton take the lead away from King Charles in public

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.