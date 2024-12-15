Ed Sheeran stays cheerful amid ongoing family feud

Hollywood singer Ed Sheeran was snapped in high spirits following his ongoing family feud involving his cousin.

The 33-year-old marked his appearance cheering at the Premier League showdown against Wolves at Molineux, where his team secured a 2-1 victory, on Saturday.

Despite the ongoing tension, the artist appeared to be unfazed by the drama, as he was spotted happily posing for photos with fans in the stands.

The Shape Of You vocalist donned a long black padded coat having the Ipswich Town logo embossed, as he braved the cold weather.

He was spotted enjoying while engaging in a conversation with the Premier League club’s CEO, Mark Ashton.

The match took the Ipswich clinch a crucial win, with Jack Taylor scoring a last-gasp header to seal three points in a relegation battle, increasing the pressure on Wolves manager, Gary O’Neil.

This comes after Ed Sheeran’s cousin Jethro Sheeran accused him of pursuing a personal vendetta against him by endorsing legal threats from his record label to take him to court.