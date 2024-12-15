Cell set up at Pakistani Embassy to tackle Greece boat capsizing situation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the establishment of a special cell at the Pakistani Embassy in Greece to handle the emergency situation caused by the boat capsizing incident.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also activated its Crisis Management Unit in Islamabad to support Pakistanis affected by the incident in Greece.

The special cell at the embassy will assist in identifying the Pakistani nationals involved and facilitate communication between their families and the victims. So far, 47 Pakistanis have been identified and rescued from the incident.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar is personally overseeing the efforts to identify and assist the affected individuals. The Pakistani Embassy in Greece has set up a WhatsApp facility at +306943850188 to help identify the victims of the tragic boat incident.

Following the Prime Minister’s immediate orders, the Pakistani Embassy in Greece has contacted the relevant Greek authorities to address the situation. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his condolences to the victims and their families and vowed to bring those responsible for human trafficking to justice.

The Prime Minister assured that the Pakistani government and the embassy will extend all possible support to the victims and their families. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has continued its coordination with the embassy to provide assistance to Pakistani nationals in Greece.

According to the Ministry’s statement, the embassy in Athens is in constant communication with the Hellenic Coast Guard and the Coast Guard of Chania, who are directly involved in the search and rescue operation. Embassy officials have also traveled to Crete Island to meet the rescued individuals and offer further support.

Pakistani nationals in Greece and their families can contact the Crisis Management Unit in Islamabad at 051-9207887 or email [email protected]. Families of the missing individuals can also reach out to the Embassy at +30-6943850188 to provide details.