Jennifer Lopez refuses to answer questions regarding Diddy Combs

Jennifer Lopez recently ignored media inquiries about her ex-boyfriend, Sean Diddy Combs, during her latest appearance in Florida.

On October 19, the Marry Me actress was spotted at the restaurant in Beverly Hills alongside her manager, Bennie Medina and other friends.

For the dinner, Lopez donned a light bronze midi skirt, which she matched with a long-sleeve turtleneck top.

In the viral clip, the 55-year-old actress was seen exiting the restaurant, avoiding media questions about her ex-partner while sitting in her car.

For the unversed, the American rapper who is still behind bars and being held without bail over the sex trafficking and harassment charges.

It is worth noting that before marrying Hollywood actor Ben Affleck, the Atlas star was romantically linked to the rap star.

According to the reports, Diddy and Lopez sparked romance speculations in 1999, but they parted ways in 2001.

After her split from the music celeb, Lopez secretly tied the knot with Affleck in 2022.

However, after being married for two years to the Air director, The Boy Next Door actress filed for divorce in August 2024.