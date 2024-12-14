Prince Andrew Issues Rare Statement As King Charles Takes Major Step Against Brother Amid Royal Lodge Row

Prince Andrew has publicly addressed the barring of a Chinese businessman, known as H6, from re-entering the United Kingdom on national security grounds. H6, who had been described as a “close confidant” of the Duke of York, was accused of having ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and engaging in “covert and deceptive activity” for the regime.

In a statement released by his office, Andrew said, “The Duke of York followed advice from HMG (His Majesty’s Government) and ceased all contact with the individual after concerns were raised. The duke met the individual through official channels, with nothing of a sensitive nature ever discussed. He is unable to comment further on matters relating to national security.”

Details of the relationship and Home Office action

H6 was reportedly close to Andrew, having attended his birthday party in 2020 and claiming to act on the prince’s behalf in dealings with potential Chinese investors. However, the Home Office barred H6 from re-entering the UK in March 2023 due to his alleged ties to the CCP.

The businessman’s appeal against the decision was denied, with lawyers arguing he had “downplayed” his connections to the Chinese government. National security officials maintained that H6 posed a significant risk.

Andrew’s former adviser, Dominic Hampson, described H6 as being “at the very top of a tree” in terms of trust. However, there is no indication that Andrew was aware of H6’s alleged activities or that he acted improperly.

Ongoing scrutiny for Prince Andrew

This incident adds to the negative spotlight surrounding Prince Andrew, who stepped down from public duties in 2020 following his controversial friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He was later stripped of his royal and military titles.

The latest controversy follows reports earlier this year that King Charles has been pressuring Andrew to vacate the Royal Lodge, his residence of two decades, due to its £500,000 annual upkeep costs. Photos of the property revealed peeling paintwork and black mold, further highlighting Andrew’s financial struggles.

Royal Lodge lease obligations

According to The Times, Andrew signed a 73-year lease for the Crown Estate property in 2003, which requires him to “repair, renew, uphold, clean and keep in repair and where necessary rebuild” the home. Failure to meet these obligations could result in further scrutiny of his position at the estate.

The Duke of York remains out of the public eye, with no official duties since his royal demotion. However, this latest development places him once again in the spotlight amid questions surrounding his judgment and associations.