Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her Next Bold Career Move Post-Divorce With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is ready to take on a diverse range of acting roles following her split from Ben Affleck, emphasizing her openness to exploring all genres and project sizes.

Speaking to OK! Magazine Britain, the 55-year-old actress and singer shared her determination to embrace bold choices in her acting career. “I’ve never thought that I only want to do this type of movie or that type of movie,” Lopez said.

She elaborated: “I’ve always let myself be open to whatever. I’ll do a musical. I’ll do a drama. I’ll do a small movie. I’ll do a big movie. I’ll do a small part. I’ll do a bigger part. You know, I’ll do a romantic comedy. Thrillers. It doesn’t matter to me.”

Lopez explained that her focus remains on playing compelling characters and pursuing opportunities that allow her to express her passion for acting. “For me, it’s just about the opportunity to play a great character and do what I love. There’s nothing really too much beyond that,” she added.

Reflecting on her career, the Hustlers star admitted that while she has few regrets, she wishes she had been “more selective” with some of her past projects.

Lopez’s comments come amid a period of professional and personal evolution as she continues to balance her film career and music ventures while moving forward after her divorce.