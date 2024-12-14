Luigi Mangione’s Prison Menu Features Two European Dishes To Choose From

Luigi Mangione, 26, currently held at the State Correctional Institution at Huntingdon in Pennsylvania for the alleged murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has two unique dinner options this week: chicken parmesan and “pizza beans.”

Reports from CNN and TMZ revealed that on Thursday, Dec. 12, Mangione’s dinner choices included chicken parmesan, inspired by Italian cuisine, and the trending dish “pizza beans.” Earlier meals featured Italian sausage or bean paste with potatoes for lunch, while breakfast included fruit, cereal, bread, and coffee.

What are “pizza beans”?

The dish, originally created by food blogger Deb Perelman of Smitten Kitchen in 2017, features beans cooked with pizza-inspired ingredients like crushed tomatoes, minced garlic, parmesan, kale, and melted mozzarella.

Perelman reacted to the unexpected news of her dish on the prison menu:

“I wouldn’t have in a million years expected it to land on a prison menu,” she told Eater. Adding a humorous note, she clarified, “The Smitten Kitchen doesn’t condone or endorse murder, however the memes are hilarious.”

The dish’s inclusion has sparked curiosity online, with “pizza beans” trending on Google.

Details of Mangione’s prison life

Mangione reportedly eats his meals in a 15×6-foot cell equipped with a bed, sink, toilet, and desk. According to a Pennsylvania Department of Corrections spokesperson, Mangione has limited interaction with other inmates but is afforded time outside his cell despite his higher custody level.

Other meals served to Mangione in prison include tacos, barbecue chicken, chicken tetrazzini, porcupine meatballs, and mashed potatoes, with fruit and cereal frequently included in breakfasts.

Charges against Mangione

Mangione faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder, possession of a weapon, and possession of a forged document. Authorities accuse him of fatally shooting Thompson, 50, on Dec. 4 outside the New York Hilton Midtown hotel in Manhattan, where Thompson was attending a UnitedHealthcare investor meeting.

The unique prison menu, particularly the inclusion of “pizza beans,” has added an unexpected twist to the high-profile case, capturing public interest and spawning social media commentary.