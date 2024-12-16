Will act on civil disobedience once clarity emerges: KP CM

Party awaits clear instructions regarding what needs to be done to initiate the movement: Gandapur

Info Minster blasts PTI leadership for pursuing ‘politics of violence’

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday declared that there is no clarity on the matter civil disobedience movement yet and they will act on it once clarity emerges.

“The PTI founder had “made the announcement and whatever Khan’s order is, we have to implement that in the same spirit but there is no clarity until now,” he declared while speaking to the media in Peshawar on Sunday.

KP CM Gandapur said that the party was waiting for clear instructions regarding what needs to be done to initiate the movement.

“Once there’s clarity, God willing, we will do it,” the KP CM said.

He said that their demands include the release of the party founder, restoration of their mandate, and reversal of unconstitutional amendments.

Addressing regional concerns, the Chief Minister criticized the federal government’s delay in negotiations with Afghanistan, stating, “If the federal government shows reluctance, I will engage at my level to resolve matters with Afghanistan.”

CM Gandapur noted that the KP government is also taking steps to improve the security situation and highlighted that its performance surpasses other provinces.

He mentioned that even the IMF has recognised the efforts of the KP government.

Gandapur affirmed the province’s commitment to combating terrorism and acknowledged the sacrifices made in this fight.

Tarar blasts PTI leadership for pursuing politics of violence

Responding to KP CM’s statement, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership for pursuing a politics of violence, questioning the PTI has ever given “call for peaceful protests.”

Labelling PTI as Tehreek-e-Intishaar (Movement for Disorder), the Information Minister said that during the last protest, demonstrators with equipped with modern weapons, including sten guns, tear gas shells, and grenades, stormed the federal capital and resorted to unprovoked firing.

“You never issued a peaceful call,” the information minister said, adding that if it was peaceful, then the party would not have charged the capital with weapons.

“I, however, don’t think you have the strength to give another call or to implement it,” the information minister said.

He further said that May 9 and November 26 are the darkest days in the country’s history.

The Information Minister said that the guards of Ali Amin Gandapur were seen firing shots, adding that PTI wants to do politics over corpses.

He said they want unrest in the country and they have always sacrificed the state’s interest over political gain.

Tarar claimed the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have already rejected PTI’s call for protests and will similarly reject their next call for disruption.

‘No environment for meaningful negotiations’

Speaking to Geo News, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif maintained that the PTI does not have a unified position on negotiations with the government, adding that the party had failed to create an environment conducive to negotiations.

The minister denied that the government had issued any statements confirming talks with the PTI.

“Any statements about negotiations are all coming from the PTI,” Asif said. “There has been no statement from the government about negotiations, nor has there been any confirmation.”

He added that the PTI was “exchanging statements among each other” and that none of them show a definitive party position.

“The PTI founder issues statements from jail, Bushra Bibi delivers statements from KP, and parliamentarians like Omar Ayub and (Barrister) Gohar are all giving different statements that do not match up,” Asif said.

“Some say they will pursue civil disobedience, while others have differing conditions.

“I don’t believe that the environment created by the PTI is conducive to meaningful negotiations.”