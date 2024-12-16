PPP not to join federal cabinet even in future, says Gilani

Senate chairman says 18th Amendment empowered provinces to take ownership of their health-related affairs

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani on Sunday said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was not part of the federal cabinet before and will not be in the future.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Sunday, Yousaf Raza Gilani said the People’s Party had reservations regarding the negotiations going on with the PML-N and when something will be finalised, everyone will be informed accordingly.

Gilani said the written agreement that the government reached with the People’s Party should be implemented in letter and spirit.

“The solution to all political problems is negotiations and in a civilized world problems are solved only through dialogue,” Gilani opined.

The PPP leader maintained when a joint session of Parliament would be called an official notification will be issued.

18th Amendment instrumental in empowering provinces

Meanwhile, Gilani said that 18th Constitutional Amendment was instrumental in empowering provinces to take ownership of their health-related affairs, allowing for local solutions tailored to the unique needs of their populations.

“The devolution of powers helped in creating a more inclusive, participatory framework for healthcare governance” the Chairman Senate made these remarks at a Health Awareness and Recognition Seminar.

“It is time to reaffirm our collective dedication to improving healthcare in Pakistan. Together, we can ensure that our people not only receive the care they deserve but also live in a society that values health as a cornerstone of its development”, the Chairman Senate said.

While addressing the participants, he recalled his tenure as prime minister, taking concrete steps to strengthen the healthcare sector, focusing on improving primary healthcare services and bridging the gap in access between urban and rural areas.

He informed that the government promoted public-private partnerships under his leadership to enhance resource mobilization and encouraged investments in human resource development to address the shortage of skilled healthcare professionals. “One of the most transformative milestones during that period was the 18th Constitutional Amendment”, he stated.