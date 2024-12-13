Central authorities fully support Hong Kong in fostering new economic momentum: President Xi

BEIJING: President Xi Jinping on Friday said the central authorities fully support Hong Kong in aligning with national strategies and fostering new momentum and advantages for economic development.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) John Lee, who is on a duty visit to Beijing. During the meeting, Xi heard a report from Lee on Hong Kong’s current situation and the HKSAR government’s work.

Noting that Hong Kong faces new development opportunities, Xi said the central authorities would fully, firmly and accurately implement the “One Country, Two Systems” policy and fully support the chief executive and the HKSAR government in uniting and leading all sectors of society in actively pursuing reform and progress, and in pursuing prosperity through innovation and creativity.

Commending Lee’s work over the past year, Xi said Lee had led the HKSAR government in shouldering responsibilities and delivering concrete results.

In the past year, the HKSAR government has completed the historic legislation under Article 23 of the HKSAR Basic Law, pooled resources in boosting economic development, addressed livelihood problems such as housing and healthcare, strengthened external exchanges and cooperation and continuously enhanced Hong Kong’s international prestige, thus further consolidating Hong Kong’s positive momentum of stability and development, Xi said.

The central authorities fully acknowledge the work of Lee and the HKSAR government, he said.