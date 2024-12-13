World

China backs Syria in rebuilding itself through inclusive dialogue: Wang Yi

By Staff Correspondent

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday that China supports the early realization of peace in Syria and supports the country in finding a rebuilding plan that meets the wishes of the people through inclusive dialogue.

Wang made the remarks when asked about China’s views on the current situation in Syria during a joint press conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty after the China-Egypt foreign ministers’ strategic dialogue in Beijing.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China is highly concerned about the situation in Syria, which has been volatile recently.

China has long pursued a policy of friendship and cooperation with Syria, never interfered in Syria’s internal affairs and respected the choice of the Syrian people, he said.

“We support Syria in realizing peace at the earliest, implementing Security Council resolution 2254, advancing the domestic political process in accordance with the principle of ‘Syrian-led, Syrian-owned’ and finding a rebuilding plan that meets the wishes of the people through inclusive dialogue,” said the minister.

Wang added that the future Syria should firmly oppose all forms of terrorism and extremist forces. Meanwhile, the international community should earnestly safeguard Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, respect Syria’s ethnic and religious traditions, and allow the Syrian people to make independent decisions, he said.

All countries should work together to extend a helping hand to Syria, push for the lifting of the illegal unilateral sanctions imposed on the country over the years and ease its grave humanitarian situation, Wang said.

Wang also elaborated on China’s stance on the current turmoil in the Middle East, noting that the pressing task is to immediately cease fire, stop violence and ease the humanitarian crisis.

The fundamental way out is to adhere to political settlement and resume dialogue and negotiation, while the basic principle is to support self-determination and avoid external interference, Wang added.

Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

