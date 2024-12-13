Priyanka Chopra Takes Pride In Power Of Her ‘Non-English’ Roots

Priyanka Chopra is reflecting on her remarkable career after getting honoured at the Red Sea Film Festival.

The White Tiger alum, who was accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas, received an honorary award at the event in Jeddah.

The actress delivered a mind-blowing speech to mark the special occasion, reflecting on the privileges she’s experienced as an artist.

Speaking during the festival, Priyanka expressed immense gratitude for her family, including her late father, Ashok Chopra, as well as husband Nick Jonas.

On Thursday, December 12, she said, “Thank you so much, Sarah Jessica. You are such an icon to so many of us. To take the time to say those kind words about me and my work over the years just meant a lot to me.”

Recalling the early days from her career, the Citadel actress said that she started off her journey from Hindi and Telugu films, emphasizing how far things have come since then.

The mom-of-one further went on to explain, “When I started working, I was 18 years old. I remember I was told that, I come from an industry that spoke Hindi and Telugu, non-English films. I remember when I was seeking work across borders, I was told that films with subtitles or films that are non-English don’t travel. Yet, here we are today.”

She then took the opportunity to laud the Red Sea International Film Festival for empowering emerging filmmakers, expressing her enthusiasm for the new talent being unearthed.