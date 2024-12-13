Adele To Make Dream Acting Debut After Stepping Away From Stage?

Nicole Richie hopes Adele stays in the spotlight following the mega-famous musician’s announcement of a lengthy hiatus from her music career.

According to Life & Style, an insider spilled the beans about the close friends looking over some exciting projects to bring the Set Fire to the Rain hitmaker’s acting dreams to life.

“Adele is a natural actress, and a lot of people, including Nicole, think she should use her time off from singing to explore that side of herself more,” the source says of the 16-time Grammy award winner.

The tipster also dished on the duo’s playful bond, adding that since the Hello singer and Richie, 43, hit it off, they are “always clowning around together and goofing off for the camera.”

“They have this hysterical act where they both play really over the top characters, sort of like a modern version of Edina and Patsy from Ab Fab, and they’ll just shoot random videos in character that are absolutely hysterical,” they continued. “Everyone always says they should make a show out of it, they’re really that funny.”

Adele has previously expressed her interest in acting, making it clear that she’s not interested in musical roles and had numerous offers for screen projects.

For the unversed, during her Munich concert on August 31, the 36-year-old revealed that she plans to step away from the stage once she’s done with her Las Vegas residency shows.

“I will not see you for an incredibly long time, and I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break,” she said while onstage.