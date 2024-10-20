World

Trump, Harris clash as celebrities hit campaign trails

By AFP

US presidential rivals, Republican ex-president Donald Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris invited big names to their campaign rallies this Saturday, as elections are just round the corner.

The two candidates emphasised on early voting in the toss-up states as the presidential race accelerates at breakneck speed.

AFP
AFP

