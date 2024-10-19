Salman Khan receives death threat from Bishnoi gang after Baba Siddiqui’s murder

MUMBAI: In the wake of the murder of Baba Siddiqui, a prominent leader of the National Congress Party and influential figure in Bollywood, renowned Indian actor Salman Khan has received a new threat. The demand is clear: pay an extortion of Rs 5 crore or face dire consequences.

The Indian newspaper “Times of India” has reported that Salman Khan has received a death threat from the Bishnoi gang, which has also demanded a hefty ransom of Rs 5 crore.

The Bishnoi gang sent a threatening message to Salman Khan via the official WhatsApp number of the Mumbai Traffic Police. In the message, they warned that if Salman values his life, he must comply with their demand. Otherwise, he should prepare for a fate similar to that of his close friend Baba Siddiqui. The gang made it clear that this threat should not be taken lightly; failure to comply could lead to Salman Khan facing the same grim end as Siddiqui.

The Indian daily reported that police and other investigative agencies have begun investigating the threat, while Salman Khan’s security has already been heightened.

Baba Siddiqui was shot and killed by operatives of the Bishnoi gang in Mumbai on October 12. The police have arrested several individuals involved in the shooting, and they have confessed to their role in the murder. The Bishnoi gang has a history of threatening Salman Khan and is also linked to the killings and intimidation of several other high-profile figures.

While the leader of the Bishnoi gang is currently imprisoned in Lawrence jail, his gang continues to issue threats against Indian politicians and Muslim actors, including Salman Khan.

Pertinently, Canadian police have also said that that agents of the Indian government were using “organised crime groups like the Bishnoi group” to target leaders of the pro-Khalistan movement abroad.