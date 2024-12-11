Entertainment

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Plan Special Celebration For Her 35th Birthday

By Web Desk

Taylor Swift is gearing up to celebrate her 35th birthday with boyfriend Travis Kelce following the conclusion of her record-breaking Eras Tour. The tour, which grossed an unprecedented $2 billion, wrapped up in Vancouver on December 8, 2024, leaving the pop superstar both exhausted and grateful.

An insider told PEOPLE that Swift experienced a wave of emotions during her final shows. “She had so many emotions about the last few shows in Vancouver,” the source shared, adding that she is now looking forward to the holidays and her upcoming birthday.

Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end who turned 35 in October, reportedly has “special” plans for Swift’s milestone birthday. According to a Page Six tipster, “This is a milestone birthday for Taylor, so he wants to make it extra special. Travis has only told a select few about his plans to keep everything a surprise.”

The couple, who began dating in the summer of 2023 after Kelce attended one of Swift’s Eras Tour concerts, have become one of the most talked-about pairs in entertainment and sports. Fans eagerly await details of Kelce’s surprise plans as the couple celebrates their first major milestone toge

