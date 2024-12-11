Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Offered Enormous Sum To Reunite

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Hollywood’s former golden couple, have been offered a jaw-dropping $60 million to reunite on screen in a World War II-era drama. The film, based on the book The Hotel Martinez, would cast the estranged exes as lovers, reigniting their legendary on-screen chemistry for the first time since Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005.

Producer Danny Rossner confirmed the substantial offer, revealing Pitt could earn $37.5 million, while Jolie is being offered $22 million—both significantly above their usual rates. “Brangelina generates more buzz and box office appeal than any other pair,” Rossner told The Post. The film would feature Pitt as Emmanuel Martinez, the charismatic owner of the Hotel Martinez in Cannes, and Jolie as Emma Digard, his beguiling mistress and muse.

“There is a love scene,” Rossner teased, noting the film aims for intense but tasteful romantic moments reminiscent of the duo’s fiery chemistry in Mr. & Mrs. Smith. He remains optimistic about the project despite the pair’s tumultuous relationship history.

Pitt and Jolie’s high-profile divorce, sparked by an incident on a private flight in 2016, has led to years of legal battles over custody and assets. Though legally single since 2019, unresolved tensions linger, including Jolie’s allegations of abuse during their marriage—claims investigated but not charged by the FBI.

Both stars have moved forward with their careers and personal lives. Pitt, with a net worth of $400 million, has embraced sobriety and found happiness with girlfriend Ines de Ramon, while Jolie, valued at $160 million, has focused on humanitarian work and raising their six children. However, some of their children have reportedly sided with Jolie, with older ones even removing Pitt from their surname.

Rossner believes the movie’s themes of love, betrayal, and resilience reflect the couple’s real-life saga, making them ideal for the roles. He remains hopeful that the opportunity could act as a “bridge” for reconciliation, or at least collaboration. “This isn’t just a film—it’s a chance to create something unforgettable,” Rossner said.

For now, the offer is on the table, and Hollywood eagerly awaits to see if Pitt and Jolie will put aside their differences for what could be one of the most talked-about reunions in cinematic history.