WATCH : Luigi Mangione Shouts at Media Outside Court

Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, caused a chaotic scene outside a Pennsylvania courthouse on Tuesday, December 10. As police escorted the 26-year-old into the building for his arraignment, Mangione yelled toward onlookers and reporters, shouting, “It’s completely out of touch! It’s an insult to the intelligence of the American people!”

The moment, captured on video and widely shared on social media, shows Mangione struggling against law enforcement. Handcuffed with his hands behind his back, he was flanked by multiple officers as they ushered him into the courthouse. The exact meaning of Mangione’s outburst remains unclear.

Mangione, a former high school valedictorian and University of Pennsylvania computer science graduate, faces charges related to the murder of Thompson and additional charges in Pennsylvania for carrying a weapon and using a fake ID. He has not entered a plea and was denied bail during the arraignment.

Law enforcement sources told PEOPLE that a handwritten manifesto was found in Mangione’s possession, allegedly outlining his grievances against the healthcare industry. The document reportedly included statements like “these parasites had it coming” and referred to Thompson’s murder as “necessary.”

Thompson, 50, was shot outside the New York Hilton Midtown hotel on December 4, where he was set to attend an investor meeting with other UnitedHealthcare executives. Investigators noted that bullet casings found at the scene were inscribed with the words “deny,” “defend,” and “depose,” potentially referencing a strategy associated with the insurance industry.

Mangione’s recent history paints a picture of isolation and health struggles. Reports indicate he has been dealing with severe back pain and had lost contact with friends and family in recent months. His mother, Kathleen Mangione, reported him missing to the San Francisco Police Department on November 18. A former friend, R.J. Martin, told the Honolulu Civil Beat that Mangione “went radio silent in June or July” after meeting him at a co-living space in Hawaii.

The case has drawn national attention as details emerge about Mangione’s alleged motivations and troubled background. Mangione is expected to remain in custody as the investigation and legal proceedings continue.