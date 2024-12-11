Donald Trump Jr.’s Relationship Status Questioned After Night Out With Bettina Anderson

Donald Trump Jr. was seen holding hands with Florida socialite Bettina Anderson on Monday, December 9, raising questions about his relationship with fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle. The pair were photographed strolling around Palm Beach after celebrating Anderson’s birthday with dinner at Buccan, a popular downtown restaurant, according to photos published by Daily Mail.

The outing comes amid speculation about the status of Trump Jr.’s engagement to Guilfoyle, 55. Sources told PEOPLE in September that the couple has allegedly been spending more time apart, with Trump Jr., 46, reportedly maintaining a more independent lifestyle. The source claimed he had been quietly seeing Anderson, though no official confirmation has been made.

Trump and Guilfoyle began dating in 2018 after years of knowing one another and announced their engagement in 2022, two years after the proposal. They have frequently been seen together, whether campaigning for Donald Trump Sr. or spending time at their home in Jupiter, Florida, with their blended family.

Despite rumors of a rift, Guilfoyle has spoken highly of their relationship in past interviews. In 2021, she described Trump Jr. as her best friend and said, “We support each other… It’s never wavered and I really feel blessed to be a part of it.” In a 2022 interview with Metropolitan Palm Beach, she elaborated on their bond, sharing her efforts to care for him in their day-to-day life, from making coffee to cooking meals and managing their home.

As of now, neither Trump Jr., Anderson, nor Guilfoyle has publicly commented on the recent outing or the current state of their relationship.