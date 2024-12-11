Prince Harry’s ‘Secret Weapon’ To Bring Meghan Markle Back To UK Revealed

Prince Harry in convincing Meghan Markle to return to his home country and Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s recent move to the UK might unexpectedly help. The couple, longtime friends of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were instrumental in helping them settle into Montecito, California, back in 2020. Now, their presence across the Atlantic could provide a reason for Meghan to reconsider her stance on not visiting the UK.

“Ellen and Portia introduced Meghan and Harry to so many great people in Montecito; they’re a significant part of their inner circle,” an insider told In Touch Weekly. Prince Harry reportedly hopes that the couple’s relocation to the UK could encourage Meghan to make a visit, something she has vowed to avoid due to negative experiences with British tabloids and concerns about safety.

In a 2023 ITV documentary, Tabloids on Trial, Harry reflected on the relentless media scrutiny they endured in the UK, saying, “It felt horrible then. It feels horrible now. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”

Tyler Perry, another close friend of the Sussexes, has also criticized the British media’s obsession with Meghan. Speaking to The Times, Perry called the coverage “insatiable” and recounted how any mention of the Sussexes became headline fodder. When asked why the interest persists, Perry quipped, “You’re from the UK, you tell me.”

While DeGeneres and de Rossi’s presence might nudge Meghan toward a visit, the royal family’s role in mending the rift remains pivotal. King Charles III would need to assure the Sussexes of their safety and extend a gesture of reconciliation. However, whether such an olive branch will be offered remains uncertain.

A promising step in the right direction is Harry and Meghan’s vacation home in Portugal, which places them closer to the UK geographically. Though small, this proximity could open the door to easing tensions and rebuilding bridges with the royal family.