PTI founder calls for CCTV footage release to probe May 9, Nov 26 events

Aleema Khan quotes Imran, saying there would not investigation into tragic incidents sans CCTV footage

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has called for a judicial inquiry into the events of May 9 and November 26, urging the Supreme Court to release CCTV footage of both incidents to facilitate proper investigations, his sister Aleema Khan quoted him as saying after meeting him on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, Aleema emphasised that her brother had demanded that the Supreme Court take action on both incidents. She stated, “The founder of PTI has made it clear that without the CCTV footage, investigations into these tragic events cannot be carried out.”

Regarding the May 9 incident, she pointed out that Imran Khan was unaware of the full extent of the violence.

“He is unaware of how many people were martyred or injured at D-Chowk. He also does not know how many people are still missing. Over 200 PTI workers are unaccounted for, and there are concerns they may also have been martyred,” she said.

Aleema added that the PTI leadership remains deeply concerned about the missing workers. “The founder of PTI is particularly worried about those who have gone missing,” she explained.

In her statement, she also confirmed that PTI would observe December 15 as Youm-e-Shuhada (Martyrs’ Day). “On this day, PTI workers from around the world, including Peshawar, will gather for prayers to honour those who sacrificed their lives,” she said.

Moreover, Aleema relayed a message from her brother about his political stance: “Imran Khan has always said that while a system of disbelief can continue, a system of oppression cannot. We will not accept this current system.”

She noted that the demands for a judicial commission to probe both the May 9 and November 26 incidents have now been incorporated into PTI’s broader political agenda.

Aleema quoted Imran as saying that he demanded a commission, consisting of three senior judges of the Supreme Court, should be formed to conduct the investigations, which cannot proceed without the CCTV footage.

The party’s founder also called for the immediate release of PTI workers detained following the incidents, stressing that “illegal cases” against them should be dropped.