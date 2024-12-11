Why Did Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Break Up While Expecting A Child Together?

Megan Fox has reportedly ended her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly after discovering he had been communicating with other women. According to a source speaking to Page Six, the Transformers star made the decision to part ways during their Thanksgiving holiday after finding suspicious messages on his phone.

“She became suspicious and decided to go through his phone,” the insider revealed. “She found text messages involving other women and decided she was done.”

The 39-year-old actress, who had been working to rebuild trust in their relationship, reportedly felt betrayed by the Bad Things rapper’s actions. “Megan always had trust issues with MGK because of past behavior,” the source shared, adding that despite their ups and downs over the years, she was initially willing to move past them.

Fox, who was looking forward to growing their family with MGK, changed course after uncovering the messages. “Megan is a strong, independent woman and doesn’t need a man in her life,” the insider added, noting that her decision to end the relationship was final.

The couple, who were expecting their first child together, have yet to make any public statements about the split. Fox and MGK had been in a highly publicized relationship since 2020, marked by both intense romance and public challenges.