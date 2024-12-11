Entertainment

Why Did Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Break Up While Expecting A Child Together?

By Web Desk

Megan Fox has reportedly ended her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly after discovering he had been communicating with other women. According to a source speaking to Page Six, the Transformers star made the decision to part ways during their Thanksgiving holiday after finding suspicious messages on his phone.

“She became suspicious and decided to go through his phone,” the insider revealed. “She found text messages involving other women and decided she was done.”

The 39-year-old actress, who had been working to rebuild trust in their relationship, reportedly felt betrayed by the Bad Things rapper’s actions. “Megan always had trust issues with MGK because of past behavior,” the source shared, adding that despite their ups and downs over the years, she was initially willing to move past them.

Fox, who was looking forward to growing their family with MGK, changed course after uncovering the messages. “Megan is a strong, independent woman and doesn’t need a man in her life,” the insider added, noting that her decision to end the relationship was final.

The couple, who were expecting their first child together, have yet to make any public statements about the split. Fox and MGK had been in a highly publicized relationship since 2020, marked by both intense romance and public challenges.

Previous article
Jennifer Lopez Reveals Major Thing That Hasn’t Changed Despite Ben Affleck Divorce
Next article
Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Offered Enormous Sum To Reunite
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Beyoncé’s Mom Addresses ‘Liking’ Post About Jay-Z Rape Lawsuit

Tina Knowles sparked confusion after her Instagram account “liked” a post announcing the bombshell lawsuit accusing Jay-Z of child rape. The 70-year-old matriarch — mother of...

Prince Harry, Meghan Forced To Give In To Netflix Bosses: ‘Out Of Control’

Gold Rates In Pakistan Today – 11th December, 2024

Epaper_24-12-11 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.