Jennifer Lopez Reveals Major Thing That Hasn’t Changed Despite Ben Affleck Divorce

Jennifer Lopez may be moving on from her marriage to Ben Affleck, but one element of their shared life remains unchanged: she’s still living in their Beverly Hills estate. In a December 8 Instagram post, Lopez showcased her stunning black “revenge” gown in photos taken throughout the $68 million mansion, now adorned with festive Christmas decorations.

The former couple listed the home in July, shortly after their summer separation. While Lopez spent her summer in the Hamptons, Affleck filmed The Accountant 2 on the West Coast and purchased a $20.5 million Pacific Palisades residence near his first ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Despite their split, Lopez appears to be in no rush to move out of the lavish estate, though she’s actively planning for a future elsewhere.

On December 5, Lopez was spotted house-hunting in Beverly Hills and Brentwood, indicating her desire for a fresh start in 2025. A move to Brentwood would place her closer to Affleck’s new home, potentially allowing their blended family to maintain close ties. Affleck’s daughter Violet, 19, has reportedly stayed connected with Lopez, while her 16-year-old child, Emme, enjoys spending time with Affleck’s middle child, Fin, 15.

The Beverly Hills estate, a sprawling 38,000-square-foot property, attracted significant interest earlier this year. In September, TMZ reported that a New Jersey couple offered $64 million for the home but later withdrew due to a death in the family. With the sale falling through, Lopez continues to reside in the estate until a suitable offer comes along.

As Lopez looks ahead, her focus remains on creating a new chapter while balancing family dynamics. For now, her Beverly Hills home serves as both a symbol of her past and a staging ground for her future.