PTI calls attempts to drag military into politics ‘shameful, condemnable’

Rejects targeting former ISI chief Gen Faiz Hameed in the name of Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has strongly condemned the government’s attempts to drag the military into politics, calling it “shameful and condemnable”.

The party also rejected attempts to target former military official General Faiz Hameed in the name of Imran Khan.

In a statement responding to remarks by political figures like Attaullah Tarar and Faisal Vawda, PTI spokesperson said that the government’s actions were damaging to the reputation of Pakistan’s armed forces.

“The government’s efforts to involve the military in political disputes are not only shameful but also detrimental to the image of our armed forces,” the PTI spokesperson stated.

They further called for an immediate response from the Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) to clarify the matter and present the facts to the public.

PTI highlighted that over the past two and a half years, baseless narratives had been propagated by state-backed figures, and false allegations had been created.

“Despite numerous provocations, PTI has always kept the military separate from politics, and we have refrained from using it for political gain,” the spokesperson added.

The statement also criticised certain government officials, referring to them as “puppets of the establishment,” accusing them of manipulating the military’s image for personal political gain.

PTI also raised concerns about former military chief Qamar Javed Bajwa’s claims regarding neutrality, which they argued were being undermined by these state figures.

Imran Khan’s party also addressed the issue of the alleged political targeting of Faiz Hameed, stating that such actions were unacceptable. “Attempting to target Imran Khan under the name of Faiz Hameed or any other individual will never be accepted by the nation,” the PTI spokesperson declared.

PTI further demanded that if Faiz Hameed’s involvement in military affairs is internal, the military leadership should take strict action against officials who are damaging the institution’s credibility. “Every step taken under political vendetta will be exposed, and in the end, truth and justice will prevail,” the spokesperson concluded.