Youth must exercise caution

Propaganda is another form of misleading content that circulates on social media, but it is typically more deliberate and strategic. It involves manipulating information to influence public opinion or promote a specific agenda, often by distorting the truth or omitting critical facts.

Governments, political parties, and organizations have long used propaganda to gain power or advance ideologies— and with the rise of social media, its reach and impact have grown exponentially. Social media platforms are perfect for the spread of propaganda, as they allow for highly targeted messaging to specific audiences. For instance, political campaigns can leverage data analytics and social media advertising to deliver personalized content aimed at exploiting voters’ fears, hopes, and biases. By selectively sharing information or distorting facts, propagandists can influence public perceptions and sway opinions on a wide range of issues, from elections to global conflicts. In recent years, the involvement of foreign actors in spreading propaganda via social media has raised significant concerns. State-sponsored entities have used these platforms to influence elections, fuel political divisions, and even weaken democratic institutions. A notable example is the interference in the 2016 US presidential election, when Russian operatives used social media to spread divisive narratives and disinformation, highlighting how propaganda can be weaponized online.

In response to the growing use of social media, some countries have started incorporating social media checks into their visa application processes as a way to assess potential security risks. Governments are increasingly worried about the security threats posed by foreign nationals entering their countries. By reviewing an applicant’s social media presence, immigration authorities hope to gain deeper insights into their background, character, and possible intentions. Social media can provide a glimpse into an individual’s lifestyle, political beliefs, social connections, and past activities— details that may not be captured through traditional background checks or application forms. In certain cases, authorities argue that social media scrutiny can help identify and prevent security risks, such as terrorism, human trafficking, or illegal immigration. Social media checks are also used to verify travel histories or confirm the accuracy of claims made in visa applications.

Several countries have already integrated social media checks into their visa processes, with others considering it. In 2019, the US Department of State expanded its visa screening procedures by requesting social media handles from applicants for both immigrant and non-immigrant visas. This policy, which applies to applicants from nearly all countries, requires individuals to provide their usernames for platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube. The aim is to more effectively assess an applicant’s character and ensure they do not pose a security risk.

The UK also uses social media monitoring as part of its visa application and immigration process. The UK Home Office may review applicants’ online activities to assess their eligibility for a visa, particularly when concerns arise about potential risks like terrorism, illegal immigration, or criminal behaviour. In addition to examining social media profiles, the UK government utilizes various databases and intelligence tools to evaluate visa applications. While the UK’s social media checks are less formalized than the USA’s, they are widely practised. Applicants, especially those applying for long-term visas or from higher-risk regions, may be asked to provide their social media handles.

Australia, too, is increasingly using social media checks as part of its immigration and security strategy. In 2019, the Australian Department of Home Affairs introduced a policy requiring certain visa applicants to disclose their social media handles during the application process, further indicating the growing role of online activity in national security assessments. This is especially relevant for applicants seeking permanent residency or visas granting access to sensitive sectors. Along with social media screening, the Australian government conducts a range of other security checks, including biometric data collection, criminal background checks, and health assessments.

To maximize opportunities abroad and avoid potential challenges, youth should exercise maturity and responsibility, particularly when engaging on social media. It’s crucial to avoid spreading misinformation or participating in harmful online behaviour. By being thoughtful and aware of their actions, both online and offline, young people can ensure that their experiences abroad enhance their personal growth while promoting a positive image of their nation.

These examples highlight that every country has the right to protect its security and ensure law and order, which often includes monitoring foreign nationals.

Unfortunately, many Pakistani youth are unaware of these practices, which can lead to difficulties when applying for visas, living, or working abroad. Recent reports indicate that Pakistani citizens, especially the youth, are facing significant challenges in obtaining visas to the UAE. The reasons for these restrictions have become clearer.

n a meeting between the Pakistani ambassador to the UAE and local officials, Emirati authorities raised concerns about the suspension of visas. UAE officials pointed out that Pakistani citizens have been involved in political protests, and some Pakistani Arabs have been critical of the UAE government on social media. They noted that the use of social media by Pakistani nationals in the UAE has not been viewed positively. Additionally, authorities reported that some Pakistani job seekers in the UAE were found to have falsified their academic credentials, while others had altered their identity cards and passports through fraudulent means.

UAE officials also cited concerns about the higher proportion of Pakistani citizens involved in criminal activities, such as theft, fraud, begging, prostitution, and drug-related offenses, compared to nationals of other countries. These findings were presented in a cabinet meeting, and were significant in the decision to impose visa restrictions on Pakistani nationals.

In today’s interconnected world, young people living and working abroad are not just gaining personal experiences, but also representing their home countries on the global stage. Whether they are studying at a foreign university, interning with an international company, or traveling for work, young individuals have a unique opportunity to influence how the world perceives both themselves and their nation. A positive global image can strengthen international relationships, attract investment, and encourage cultural exchange.

When youth move abroad, they bring their culture, values, and traditions with them. However, how they present their culture plays a critical role in shaping perceptions. As informal ambassadors of their countries, young people can educate others, challenge stereotypes, and foster mutual respect between nations. Through simple, everyday actions— such as celebrating national holidays, sharing traditional recipes, or discussing the history and customs of their homeland— youth can make a meaningful impact

For example, a young person from Pakistan living in the UK might introduce their friends to marriage celebrations. These small gestures of cultural sharing contribute greatly to broadening understanding and humanizing the perception of their country. While it’s important for young people to represent their own culture, it’s equally vital to show respect for and understand the culture of the host country. By being open to learning about local traditions, values, and social norms, youth can demonstrate respect for diversity and foster goodwill.

Every country carries its own stereotypes that influence how it is perceived. Young people can challenge these misconceptions by embodying the best qualities of their homeland. For example, if a young person from a country with a reputation for political instability remains calm and respectful in daily interactions, they can shift perceptions, one conversation at a time.

In professional settings, youth have a unique opportunity to showcase their work ethic, skills, and ability to collaborate in diverse environments. How youth perform at work, manage deadlines, and engage with colleagues speaks volumes— not only about them, but about where they come from. By demonstrating dedication, initiative, and responsibility, young people can highlight the professional strengths of their home nation.

In many international environments, young people work alongside colleagues from various cultural backgrounds. The ability to communicate effectively and respectfully across these differences is an invaluable skill. By embracing cultural diversity and adapting to different communication styles, youth can foster a positive image of their adaptability and cultural awareness, which reflects well on their home country.

One of the most effective ways youth can enhance both their personal and national reputation is by getting involved in local community projects or social initiatives. Volunteering for local charity organizations, environmental movements, or cultural exchange programmes offers a way to contribute to global causes while promoting the values shared in their home country.

Many young people today are passionate about social causes, and social media allows them to raise awareness and advocate for issues such as environmental sustainability, gender equality, or human rights. By aligning with global movements, youth can show their home country is engaged with these important causes.

In addition to their online presence, youth can also enhance their country’s image through respectful and responsible behavior abroad. Simple actions— like following local laws, respecting cultural norms, and being courteous— can significantly influence how their home country is perceived. It’s essential for youth to be mindful of the customs, regulations, and social etiquette in their host country to avoid misunderstandings and reflect positively on themselves and their homeland. For example, being environmentally conscious— reducing waste, conserving resources, and respecting nature— also creates a positive impression and shows a commitment to global well-being, reflecting the progressive values of their home country.

To maximize opportunities abroad and avoid potential challenges, youth should exercise maturity and responsibility, particularly when engaging on social media. It’s crucial to avoid spreading misinformation or participating in harmful online behaviour. By being thoughtful and aware of their actions, both online and offline, young people can ensure that their experiences abroad enhance their personal growth while promoting a positive image of their nation.