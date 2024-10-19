PTI founder, others acquitted in Azadi March case

ISLAMABAD: PTI founder Imran Khan and several other party leaders, including KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur have been acquitted in the Azadi March case.

As per details, the civil judge Shehzad Khan announced the verdict and acquitted Raja Khurram Shehzad, Imran Ismail and Ali Nawaz Awan.

It is to be noted that several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including former prime minister Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, were booked by police in various FIRs related to Azadi March.

The police had registered 42 cases against senior leaders and workers of the PTI for agitation in the aftermath of clashes erupted between the police and the PTI leader in the provincial capital.