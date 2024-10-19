NATIONAL

PTI founder, others acquitted in Azadi March case

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: PTI founder Imran Khan and several other party leaders, including KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur have been acquitted in the Azadi March case.

As per details, the civil judge Shehzad Khan announced the verdict and acquitted Raja Khurram Shehzad, Imran Ismail and Ali Nawaz Awan.

It is to be noted that several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including former prime minister Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, were booked by police in various FIRs related to Azadi March.

The police had registered 42 cases against senior leaders and workers of the PTI for agitation in the aftermath of clashes erupted between the police and the PTI leader in the provincial capital.

Previous article
Justin Bieber’s relationship with mom revisited as Diddy arrest raises questions
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Gold rates in Pakistan today, 19 October 2024

The current prices for both 24K and 22K gold are based on information from the Sarafa Jewelers Association and the International Gold Market.

24-10-19 LHR

24-10-19 ISB

24-10-19 KHI

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.