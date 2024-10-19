Justin Bieber’s relationship with mom revisited as Diddy arrest raises questions

Justin Bieber’s relationship with his mother, Pattie Mallette, is once again in the spotlight as her past comments about accountability in Justin’s career resurface in the wake of Diddy’s arrest on charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. With Diddy pleading not guilty and awaiting trial, questions have been raised about Bieber’s safety and his associations, particularly during his teenage years when he was closely linked to the rapper.

Pattie Mallette has always played a pivotal role in Bieber’s career, navigating the pressures and complexities of managing a young pop star’s rise to fame. In her book Nowhere but Up: The Story of Justin Bieber’s Mom, she candidly shared her experiences as a single mother. Having given birth to Justin at the age of 18, Pattie faced numerous personal challenges, including surviving sexual assault and attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings as a teen. She relied on government assistance to make ends meet until Justin’s burgeoning music career gave them a way out.

Pattie, who initially helped launch Justin’s career by posting videos of him singing on YouTube, admitted in her memoir that while she believed in her son’s talent, the fast pace of his rise to stardom left her fearful about the long-term impact. She described feeling “afraid” as she signed contracts, worried about making mistakes that could lead Justin down the wrong path. Her biggest concern was inadvertently steering him into unhealthy relationships—an anxiety that now feels especially poignant given the resurfaced reports of Bieber’s connection to Diddy.

As Diddy’s criminal charges unfolded, old photos and videos of Justin and Diddy together emerged, sparking concern about Justin’s well-being, particularly when he was just 15 years old. The two had often been seen partying and collaborating on music, leading some to wonder how much Pattie’s fears about the people surrounding Justin may have come true.

In the YouTube docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons, the singer himself revealed the darker side of his early fame. In one episode titled “The Dark Season,” Justin shared that he began using marijuana at the age of 12 or 13, before progressing to more dangerous substances like lean, shrooms, and pills. At one point, his drug use became so severe that his security team had to check his pulse at night to ensure he was still alive.

Reflecting on her journey in the book, Pattie wrote about the pressure she felt while signing contracts that could shape her son’s future. “At the end of the day, I was Justin’s mother. I was accountable for any documents I signed… I was afraid of making a mistake. What if I signed something that steered Justin in the wrong direction, or put him in the path of unhealthy, long-term relationships?” Despite her concerns, Pattie said she ultimately trusted her instincts, though she acknowledged that mistakes were inevitable.

Justin Bieber’s turbulent path in the entertainment industry, his personal struggles, and the resurfaced connections to Diddy have once again drawn attention to the difficult balance his mother faced between supporting his career and protecting him from the darker sides of fame.