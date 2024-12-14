Mystery Drones Over East Coast Spark Investigation and Public Concern

Authorities are investigating a wave of mysterious drone sightings across New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and other East Coast states, which have raised concerns about public safety and potential security risks. The FBI is leading the probe, receiving thousands of tips about the incidents, which include sightings near military installations and densely populated areas.

Widespread Sightings

The drones were first reported in northern New Jersey in mid-November and have since been spotted in New York City, Rockland County, eastern Pennsylvania, Maryland, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. Notably, drones have flown over Naval Weapons Station Earle in New Jersey and Picatinny Arsenal, prompting temporary flight restrictions from the FAA.

In Cape Cod, Massachusetts, a resident reported seeing 10–15 bright drones hovering silently for over an hour. Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan described witnessing dozens of drones near his residence and criticized the federal response as “negligent.”

Official Responses

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and other officials have expressed frustration over the lack of answers. In a letter to President Biden, Murphy called for federal agencies to collaborate more effectively. Similarly, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand urged the FBI, FAA, and Department of Homeland Security to take more decisive action, suggesting drones be tracked and neutralized if necessary.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby noted that many of the drones appear to be lawful manned aircraft, though the FBI has received over 3,000 tips about the sightings. Pentagon officials confirmed the drones are neither military nor foreign in origin and stated there is no evidence they pose a threat to national security.

Military and Law Enforcement Efforts

Military bases have been authorized to shoot down drones if they pose a threat, though no such action has been taken. The Pentagon and U.S. Northern Command have deferred the matter to local law enforcement and the FBI for further investigation.

While some lawmakers advocate for shooting down the drones to analyze them, concerns about debris in populated areas have prevented such measures.

Possible Explanations

The drones are not believed to be foreign in origin, and Pentagon officials have dismissed theories such as an Iranian “mothership” off the U.S. East Coast.

Investigators continue to assess the drones’ origins and purposes, but as of now, the incidents remain unexplained.

Public Concerns

The lack of transparency and clarity has fueled conspiracy theories and public anxiety. Residents and officials alike are calling for more communication and action to address the mystery.

As investigations continue, federal and local authorities are urging residents to report sightings to help identify and track the drones’ origins. So far, the sightings have not resulted in any confirmed threats or incidents, but the mystery persists, drawing widespread attention across the region.