Jennifer Lopez makes big announcement amid Ben Affleck divorce proceedings

Now that Jennifer Lopez is single, she’s shifting her focus back to music, looking for her next big hit following her split from Ben Affleck. According to sources, the multi-talented performer is eager to produce a chart-topping dance anthem. “They’ve already reached out to songwriters,” a source told Page Six, adding, “She wants a big dance hit, and critics are looking for the old Lopez.”

Lopez’s last album, This Is Me… Now, was heavily inspired by her relationship with Affleck and released earlier this year. However, the album struggled to make an impact, debuting at No. 38 on the Billboard Top 200 and failing to break into the top 20. Before its release, Lopez hinted at the possibility of retiring from music altogether, stating, “I don’t even know if I’ll ever make another album after this.” However, sources suggest Lopez is determined to reclaim her position on the charts and erase the disappointment of This Is Me… Now.

Critics were mixed about the album, with Slate noting that much of the album “falls short,” and Pitchfork criticizing that the personal narrative around Affleck overshadowed the music. The accompanying Amazon documentary, also influenced by her relationship, did little to salvage the album’s reception.

Lopez also canceled part of her tour for the album, reportedly due to personal reasons related to her split with Affleck and a desire to spend time with her children and loved ones. Despite this, insiders say that music remains her top career priority. “She’s a workhorse,” says a source. “She won’t accept that her last album could mark the end of her music career.”

While Lopez has found success in Hollywood—she has several upcoming film projects, including two produced by Affleck and Matt Damon’s company, Artists Equity—her focus is now squarely on delivering a major musical comeback.