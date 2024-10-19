King Charles wont ‘waste any time’ on Prince Harry following duke’s latest move

King Charles is reportedly prioritizing his royal responsibilities over his strained relationship with Prince Harry, according to royal commentator Hugo Vickers. The King, who recently embarked on a historic tour of Australia with Queen Camilla, is said to have little time to address the latest moves of his youngest son.

This comes after news broke that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have purchased a home in Portugal. Many saw this as an attempt to position themselves closer to the Royal Family without actually returning to the UK. However, the Duke of Sussex, 40, has made it clear in the past that he would not bring his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, back to the UK, citing concerns over their lack of police protection. Since stepping down as senior royals in 2020, the couple no longer receives automatic security from British authorities.

While some commentators viewed the move to Portugal as a potential olive branch, Vickers expressed doubt over whether the King has time or interest to focus on his son’s decisions. He noted that King Charles has been preoccupied with his royal duties and health, following a cancer diagnosis in February. The monarch has brought two doctors along with him on the current tour, although he has reportedly paused his treatment for the duration of the trip.

Vickers stated, “We don’t know the current state of the relationship between Harry and the King, but the King has much to attend to. He’s left the door open for Harry to return if he wishes, but for now, it seems Harry needs to figure things out on his own.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who now reside in Montecito, California, with their children Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, left the UK in 2020 following their decision to step down as senior royals.