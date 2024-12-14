Prince William Feels ‘Betrayed’ And Angry Over Royal Family Rift

Prince William continues to harbor deep resentment over the ongoing feud between the royal family and his younger brother, Prince Harry, according to royal commentator Katie Nicholl. Speaking to The Sun, Nicholl revealed that the Prince of Wales, 42, still feels “betrayed” by his brother’s actions since stepping back from royal life in 2020.

“I think the Prince of Wales remains very, very angry and upset and feels very betrayed,” Nicholl explained. However, she noted that William’s wife, Kate Middleton, may have a more conciliatory outlook.

Kate Middleton open to reconciliation

According to Nicholl, the Princess of Wales, who recently completed chemotherapy for an undisclosed cancer diagnosis, is potentially more receptive to healing the rift.

“Possibly the Princess of Wales is still open to a reconciliation in some form,” Nicholl said, adding, “When you go through something like a cancer diagnosis and confront your own mortality, you realize life is short, far too short for rifts and family feuds.”

Nicholl suggested that Middleton’s journey could position her as a key figure in mending the royal divide. “And perhaps that will be a role that she will play at some point in healing that rift,” Nicholl added. She emphasized the importance of the royal family maintaining unity, saying, “We look to the royal family as a symbol of togetherness.”

Royal family to focus on healing this Christmas

Looking ahead to Christmas, Nicholl noted that the Windsor family, including King Charles and Queen Camilla, will gather at Sandringham to celebrate the holiday. This marks the sixth Christmas Prince Harry will spend away from the royal family.

“There’s always a chance,” Nicholl said of reconciliation, “but of course it’s always in the timing.”

The Sussexes, who will not attend this year’s festivities, are expected to remain in Montecito, California, with their children Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, alongside Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland. Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales are prioritizing family time and preparing for the future amid William’s growing royal responsibilities.