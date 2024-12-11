Jennifer Lopez Turns Heads In Daring Romper For Unstoppable Press Day

Jennifer Lopez proved once again why she’s a style icon, showcasing a daring Chloé romper during a press day for her sports biopic Unstoppable. The 55-year-old actress and singer shared the bold look on Instagram on December 10, wowing fans with the outfit’s unique design and impeccable styling

The light-tan romper featured a pantsless, underwear-inspired silhouette, paired with voluminous, tiered sleeves that cascaded to the floor. Styled by Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi, Lopez paired the look with Christian Louboutin pointed-toe pumps, a gold statement ring, and oversized hoop earrings. Her hair, styled by Jesus Guerrero, was in loose, wavy blowout fashion, while her glam by Scott Barnes emphasized smoky brown eyes and matte nude lips.

This isn’t the first time Lopez has stunned with her fashion choices while promoting Unstoppable. At the 2024 IndieWire Awards on December 5, where she received the Maverick Award, she wore a glittery sheer gown with long sleeves and a high neckline. Earlier, at the film’s November 5 screening in London, she opted for a cozy-chic white halter dress with semi-sheer fabric and a chunky turtleneck, paired with a matching winter coat.

Unstoppable follows the inspiring story of Anthony Robles, a champion wrestler born with one leg. Lopez plays his mother, July Robles, alongside Jharrel Jerome as Anthony, Don Cheadle as Arizona State coach Shawn Charles, and Bobby Cannavale as Anthony’s stepdad Rich. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and had a limited theatrical release on December 6. It will be available on Prime Video starting January 16, 2025.

Lopez’s bold fashion choices during the promotional tour reflect her status as a trailblazer in both the entertainment and fashion worlds, proving once again that she’s unstoppable in every sense of the word.