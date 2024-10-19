Book Review: A prized compendium of Javed Amir’s writings

A prized compendium of Javed Amir’s writings

By Syed Afsar Sajid

‘From Lahore to Washington Via Brussels’ by Javed Amir

Javed Amir, an old Ravian and a retired diplomat, is a veteran globetrotter, poet,

essayist, novelist, editor, and an author of six literary books including a novel and a

travelogue. He has been living in Maryland (US) with his Colombian spouse Clemencia

since 1978. As a multilingual writer (English, French, and Spanish), he is known to the

intellectual circles on all five continents (which virtually encircle the whole world)

through his articles, essays, reviews, and other writings.

The author has dedicated this book to his late Uncle and mentor Munir Hussain (1925-

2000), a distinguished Pakistani civil servant and diplomat of yore, with an enviable

trilingual (English, Urdu, and Bengali) academic background besides a good grasp of the

world affairs, economics, music and the arts.

The contents of the book enclose an introduction by the author; his published book

reviews; his lecture on ‘Islam and Modernity’ at the historic Library of Congress;

published reviews of his four books; four short stories, three by the author and one by

his spouse Clemencia Amir; three op-eds; a few memorable photos; and finally author’s

book review of Nobel Laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s (1927-2014) novel ‘Until August’,

published posthumously in 2024.

As an international writer, Javed Amir’s viewpoint, as reflected in his writings, is catholic

yet altruistic. His essays, poems, novels, and travelogues seem to configure an

autodidact, deeply engrossed in the introversive world of illusions, reveries, and make-

believe. But that should not suggest that he is evasive of the harsh existentialistic

realities of life.

It would be pertinent here to quote him, though obliquely, on the dynamics of his creativity when he says that “This reaching out to lost time, this inner probe into our essences is not mere nostalgia. It is in fact an effort to recover and reveal what Freud called the ‘soul’ or locating what is repressed, implicit, mediated.”

Critics and reviewers around the world have lavished unstinted praise on Javed Amir for

his multi-disciplinary excellence in the disparate domains of fiction, travelogue, and

criticism. Dr. Sayed Amjad Hussain, a famed medico-literary figure belonging to the

Pakistani diaspora and a Professor Emeritus at University of Ohio (US), terms Javed

Amir’s premier publication ‘A Wanderer Between The Worlds’ as “a fragrant collage of

music and poetry rendered in vibrant colors. It is in a true sense Javed Amir’s tour de force”.

Commenting on the author’s illustrious work ‘Thought Never Dies’, Khaled Ahmad, an illustrious Pakistani journalist and Consulting Editor, Newsweek Pakistan, affirms that “it encapsulates his search for a worldview” which originates from his “exploration of deep thought in human experience”.

In the same context, while reviewing the afore-mentioned work, this scribe observed: “As

a literary artist he (Javed Amir) feigns no delusion about scholasticism; there is a marked

perspicacity in his diction which embraces a variety of topics ranging from the palpable

aura of the material world to the impalpable mystique of a philosophical world of ideas,

abstractions and apperceptions.”

Furthermore, writers, scholars, and literary observers speak very high of Javed Amir’s

versatile genius in the backdrop of his literary output comprising ‘A Wanderer Between

The Worlds’, ‘Thought Never Dies’, ‘The Mask’, ‘Writing Across Boundaries’, ‘Modern

Soap’ et al.

Renowned Pakistan-born American academic and fiction writer Sara Suleri Goodyear

(1953-2022) observed (cf. ‘Writing Across Boundaries’) that “Readers have in their hands

a work that is both eclectic and moving at the same time. This collection of essays draws

on the tradition of Francis Bacon and Montaigne yet remains resolutely historical in its

impetus. Its anti-chronological independence confirms the resolution of text that has

neither an agenda nor an ideology to preach, but offers instead a handful of stories,

artfully rendering acts of cultural translation”.

Shashi Tharoor, a veteran author and MP from India, views this publication as “an

original, versatile and attractive work on multiculturalism”.

Ejaz Rahim, a world-acclaimed Pakistani writer and poet of English, reviewing Javed

Amir’s novel ‘Modern Soap’, holds that “The most important aspect of course, is what

lies at the heart of the novel —- the probing into of human relationships —- parent-son,

brother-brother, husband-wife, rural and urban cousins, and families with such similar

and dissimilar backgrounds. The strains in the chain of human relationships throw up

configurations, which reflect psychological, cultural and social realities, which makes us

see beyond what meets the eye.”

Karl Hille of ‘Washington Post’ pronounces that “Amir’s insight is enlightening,

sympathetic and full of appeal. Unlike other Pakistani intellectuals, working in the

universities of the United States, he has rationalized the situation of a Pakistani

immigrant against the amorphous state of cultural adjustment in the host country”.

Ace fiction writer and critic Muneeza Shamsie views ‘Modern Soap’ as “a literary novel of

idea-driven fiction which blends the mythic and the mundane. It is a saga of wealth, love

and greed in Pakistan”.

Ambassador Riaz Mohammad Khan, himself an esteemed author, says that “Javed’s

canvass is realistic, his narrative simple but elegant, the pace is moderate and in that he

captures the broad sweep of societal evolution and the minutia of individual

tribulations”.

Late Professor Emeritus Gilani Kamran asserted in his estimation of ‘Writing Across

Boundaries’ that “He (Javed Amir) is perhaps the first Pakistani intellectual and writer

who has formulated the question about the dilemma of becoming an American. His

insight is enlightening, sympathetic and full of appeal.”

“Literature is that ordering of the expression which expands the meaning to the point

where it produces cumulatively the maximum amount of insight into man’s fate.” This

statement by (David) Daiches could be conveniently applied to define and elaborate

Javed Amir’s multi-dimensional creativity of which his present work ‘From Lahore to

Washington Via Brussels’ is a classic manifestation.