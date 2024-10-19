CJP Isa seeks clarification from SC staff on second clarification on reserved seats

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa on Saturday sought an explanation from Supreme Court staff following the release of a second clarification by eight judges in the reserved seats case without submitting the original case file.

The CJP has directed Deputy Registrar Mujahid Mahmood, Assistant Registrar Shahid Habib, and Webmaster Asim Javed to explain how the clarification was published on the court’s website without following standard procedure?

“How was the clarification issued without submitting the original file?” Justice Isa questioned in a notice sent to the concerned staff members on Saturday.

According to sources within the Supreme Court, the Deputy Registrar and Assistant Registrar have been officially notified and asked to provide details regarding the procedural lapse. The court has also requested a response from Webmaster Asim Javed regarding the incident.

ON Friday, eight Supreme Court judges issued a second clarification concerning their decision on reserved seats, stating that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) must implement the court’s ruling, despite amendments to the Elections Act, 2017.

The court had ruled in July that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was entitled to the seats reserved for women and minorities, a decision that was challenged after the government amended the election law. However, the bench reaffirmed that these changes cannot override the original ruling.